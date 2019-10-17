Hall of Villains Haunted House at Super Hero Museum in Elkhart

A museum in Elkhart is putting on a kid-friendly haunted house.

The Hall of Heroes Super Hero Museum is hosting the "Hall of Villains Haunted House" on Friday and Saturday.

This is the 10th anniversary for the event, but it's the first time it will be in their much larger Cassopolis Street location.

Event organizers say it will have enough scares to keep you and your little ones on your toes.

The haunted house follows the Joker's plot against Batman.

In years past, the haunt has been staffed by local cosplayers—people who love to dress up like characters from comic books.

The cost for the event is $9 for adults and $6 for kids ages 3 to 9.

In addition to the haunted house, the museum will be featuring a display called "Marvel Bring On The Bad Guys" in the spirit of the season. They also have Halloween costume masks of super heroes from the 1960s-1980s available for viewing.