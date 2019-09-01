Hall of Heroes museum opens new location in Elkhart

Some of your favorite superheroes are making a grand re-entrance.

A local superhero museum reopened Saturday at a new location in Elkhart.

A grand opening celebration for Hall of Heroes was held at 1915 Cassopolis Street. It included an appearance by Reb Brown. He took photos with fans and unveiled his costume from the 1979 "Captain America" film for the very first time.

Inside the museum are 65,000 comics, Tony Stark's Shelby Cobra from the first "Iron Man" movie, and Ghost Rider's Hell Cycle from the 2007 film starring Nicolas Cage.

"It's what you grew up with as a kid," says Brian Oakes of the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum. "So if you read any comic books at all or saw a superhero on TV, you are going to see it here."

Hall of Heroes is the only superhero and comic book museum in the world preserving and covering the entire 80 year history of superheroes in comics, toys, film and animation.