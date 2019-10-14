Half Price Books now open in Mishawaka

A place to buy and sell books, CDs and videos games is now open in Mishawaka.

Monday was the first official day of business for Half Price Books on Grape Road, just north of Douglas Road.

It's the seventh location in Indiana for the chain, but because 80% of merchandise is used, each store has its own unique inventory.

The store is named Half Price Books because they won't charge any more than half of the cover price – and usually less.

In addition to being a new place to shop, the store is pet-friendly, and they're looking forward to working with community.

"I usually try to work with the local humane society if they want to do adoption events," manager Tyler Collier said. "I know there is a Shakespeare group at Notre Dame that they came in and talked about doing. This is their 20th anniversary, and they want to do something in the store. Anything like that, we will do. It just helps us plug into the community, become a part of the community instead of just a store."

The grand opening celebration starts Thursday at 9 a.m. and goes through Sunday at 10 p.m.

Prizes will be given away each of those days to the first 100 customers.

