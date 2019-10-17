Half Price Books holds ribbon-cutting for new Mishawaka store

The opening of Half Price Books in Mishawaka was formally celebrated Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting was held for the Mishawaka store, which is located at 5608 Grape Road in Wilshire Plaza.

It's the seventh Indiana location for the chain. They offer new and used books and electronics, and they emphasize their role within the community.

"Children thrive on books. People find it extremely valuable, and I think we want to pay it forward. Our whole mission is buy recycling, so we buy books from people and then resell them to other people. Keep books around, keeping them in circulation," explains Madh Abivyas.

They're going to continue to celebrate the store opening through Sunday.

