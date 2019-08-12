Hair Kutz 4 Kids program returns this school year

With school starting back up for children in Michiana, a local program is making sure every kid has the confidence to start the year.

Hair Kutz 4 Kids is supporting the back-to-school efforts of South Bend students by giving free haircuts.

Every year, the program services 300 students going back to school.

"We started this because we wanted to make sure children had the opportunity to go back to school feeling good and great about themselves," founder Henry Davis Jr. said. "We wanted to make sure that we put our children in the best possible position so they can actually win. So, we continue on the tradition."

Students also got a backpack with school supplies and a lunch.

