A Saturday event meant to bring out the diversity and unity of the Niles community is coming July 20th to Plym Park.

Doug Freeman and Stevie Russell joined Kim Shine on Saturday Morning to talk more about the event.

The Community Wide Fun Fest is hosted by the group Helping Our People Evolve. The event is meant to be for the faithful and faithless; the young and old; and for all races and ethnicities.

The fest runs from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M Saturday July 20th.