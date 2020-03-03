HIV, hepatitis tests recommended for local piercing customers

Anyone who received a body piercing at Paparazzi Tattoo & Body Piercing in Berrien County should be tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, according to health officials.

"Individuals who received these types of piercings may be at increased risk for possible exposure to bloodborne pathogens due to improper sterilization of metal forceps used for those piercing procedures," according to a release from the Berrien County Health Department.

"As a precaution, customers who have ever received body piercings of their navel (belly button), tongue, nipples, genitals, and/or other surface or dermal piercings at Paparazzi Tattoo & Body Piercing through February 2020 are recommended to receive blood tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV," health officials advise.

"Customers who received ear and nose piercings exclusively are not at risk and are not recommended for blood testing," officials say.

The Berrien County Health Department has suspended the operating license for Paparazzi Tattoo & Body Piercing.

From the Berrien County Health Department:



While investigations are ongoing, to date, the Berrien County Health Department has not identified any cases of hepatitis C, hepatitis B, or HIV that are associated with practices or procedures at Paparazzi Tattoo & Body Piercing. People infected with viruses such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C, or HIV may not have symptoms for many years. Even though there may not be symptoms, blood testing is still recommended as there are treatment options available if test results are positive for infection. Testing cannot determine where the infection occurred (at a body art facility or another location), but knowing about the infection is important so it can be evaluated by a health care professional.

The Health Department continues to work in collaboration with state and regional public health partners as this investigation is ongoing. A hotline has been established to answer questions or concerns from the public at 1-800-815-5485. More information is also available at the Berrien County Health Department website at www.bchdmi.org.



