Gusty winds bring high waves to Berrien County shores

Gusty winds brought big whitecaps to the St. Joseph and Benton Harbor shorelines Wednesday.

While it makes for great visuals, people are advised to be cautious near the pier.

Dozens of people came out to witness the intense weather, but high winds and occasional showers didn’t keep them around for long.

Waves pummeled the edge of the pier, peaking in between 10 and 15 feet. Wind speeds were steady at nearly thirty knots.

In the areas without trees, the wind blows so hard it can be difficult to hear.

Few people ventured out toward the pier, and locals say that's a good idea due to some longstanding issues with its condition.

“Everybody around here pretty much knows that the lake has risen, so at the end of south pier, its underwater a little bit all summer. So, it's been kind of a danger,” nearby resident Jerri Raycraft said.

There is a gale warning in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the gusty conditions. That means people are not advised to take any vessels out on the lake.

