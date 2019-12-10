Governor: Officers shot in New Jersey standoff

New Jersey's governor says police officers have been shot in the Jersey City standoff.

Sporadic, heavy gunfire has been reported.

SWAT teams and federal agents have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off a major thoroughfare. Loud volleys of gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m.

Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk. The area has a Catholic school, convenience stores, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones rang unanswered at several businesses.

The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school.

