Gunmen rob 5 Chicago city workers setting up work zone

Even Chicago city employees on the job aren't safe from crime in the city.

Five employees with the Chicago Department of Transportation were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning while they were setting up a construction zone in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side.

Police tell the Chicago Sun-Times that two gunmen approached the workers in an alley about 8:15 a.m. and demanded their personal property.

Police say that after grabbing property from each of the workers, the gunmen fled on foot. No one was injured. No arrests have been made.

1/15/2020 11:51:16 AM (GMT -5:00)

