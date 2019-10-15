Guests can stay in a replica of "The Addams Family" mansion this Halloween

It’s creepy and it’s kooky.

In honor of the recently released Addams Family animated movie, Booking.com is opening “The Addams Family” mansion to guests.

Reservations are available for the 19th century townhouse on October 28. Whoever gets the booking will get to stay there for four nights, until November 1.

It’s the perfect vacation opportunity for Addams Family fans or Halloween enthusiasts.

The house in Brooklyn has space for up to five people to sleep and was made available for just over $100 a night.

The experience comes with spooky snacks, a screening of the new film, and branded amenities, according to Booking.com.

Some of the well-known features of the real life replica include the doorbell that says “you rang”, Wednesday’s beheaded doll, the machines in Pugsley’s room, and Morticia’s carnivorous plants.

For more information on how to stay where “the house is a museum”, visit Booking.com