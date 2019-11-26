Group speaks out in opposition to Indiana Enterprise Center project

A local group spoke before the St. Joseph County Council in opposition to the Indiana Enterprise Center project, a 72,00-acre industrial park between State Road 2 and U.S. 20.

Individuals with the Open Space and Agricultural Alliance group presented a detailed case against the project.

Farmers and residents said the industrial park would destroy farmland, water and communities, even adding it is inconsistent with the current 2002 County Comprehensive Plan, which states it will protect farmland.

“A mega industrial complex that would pave over some of the best farmland in the United States. We have this huge aquifer, and water is going to be the problem of the century. We are going to be polluting that for what?" concerned nearby resident Diane Kuhl said.

Those in opposition also worried the project would create water quality and drainage issues, fearing that farm-related jobs and land would be lost.

“To protect our land, our way of life. This country was founded on individuals who could own property,” farmer Lew Oldham said.

Project manager Bill Schalliol said he will only work with willing sellers and buyers and would not go past 72,000 acres. He also said the project would create high-tech jobs in robotics, manufacturing and engineering.

He said the county will also provide water and sewer lines to keep the site clean.

"This is a project that's, again, been on the books or in process for nearly 100 years. So, it shouldn't come as a big surprise to anybody. I think the difference here is that we are just putting in a more active role into the project. So, I think that has people questioning how pieces come together,” Schalliol said.

Farmers and resident asked the board to halt the project and to oversee the St. Joseph County Economic Redevelopment Commission, even proposing to develop other areas instead, like South Bend and Mishawaka.

The council plans to review the group's resolutions.

