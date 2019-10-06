Group petitioning to have Halloween date changed to the last Saturday of October

Thousands of people across the country are hoping to change when Halloween is celebrated.

It's traditionally recognized on October 31, with most communities scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating on that date, or as close as possible.

A group called the Halloween & Costume Association wants to bring that to an end.

Instead, they propose creating a National Trick or Treat Day that would happen on the last Saturday of October.

The group launched a Change.org petition, which they call their #ALLoween campaign, in support of the idea.

They say they still want to see Halloween celebrated, but want it to be observed in a safe way.

By moving it to a Saturday, the group argues that families will be able to participate in festivities for longer, and without interrupting sleep for children who may have school the next day.

The petition says that changing the date of Halloween celebrations would reduce the amount of children injured during trick-or-treating each year.

Since launching the petition in 2018, they've gotten over 149,000 signatures.