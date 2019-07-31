Group of firefighters opening nonprofit pub in heart of Elkhart

A group of firefighters is opening a new pub in downtown Elkhart.

16 News Now photojournalist Eric Walton took a look around the new facility Wednesday.

Its operators have some big plans, for the space. And why not? After all, it is right on the main drag in the heart of the City with a Heart.

"That is one of the best thing about this property here, is its location," International Association of Fire Fighters Local 338 President Dustin Flagg said. "… It is our union hall, but it's much more than that. It's a fundraiser for the community. It's going to be a full-service, open-to-the-public tavern. We are going to operate this just like any pub in town, with the exception that we are a not for profit."

