Group makes 22-mile trek from SB to Niles for armed forces suicide awareness

On Friday, a group of service men and women made a 22-mile trek, hoping to save lives.

The ruck march stretched from South Bend to Niles and back, all to raise awareness of suicide among service members and veterans.

Funds raised will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Organizers say it's all about supporting those who risk it all so that we can live free.

"They are all our brothers and sisters, so if one goes down, we all have to pick them back up," march co-organizer Anthony Wall said. "All the PTSD Problems and stuff that's going on, it can start wearing you down, so this is a good way to help them out in anyway that we can."

If you'd like to donate, you can find the cause on the wounded warrior community fundraising page.

