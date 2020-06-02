Group holds rally to save South Bend YMCA

A group of people in South Bend gathered outside their local YMCA on Monday in hopes of reopening its doors.

It's been less than a week since the board of the YMCA of Greater Michiana closed the South Bend Y, but members and former employees are working to bring it back.

They've established a task force that is setting to re-open the local branch, and they say their next goal is to dig deeper into the Y's financial situation.

The board listed ongoing financial struggles as one of their reasons to close.

One youngster told 16 News Now how her connections at the Y made a big impact on her life.

"To me, they're not just friends, they're not just a team, they're family to me," said Isabela Juricevic. "They will always be family to me. And the YMCA has also helped me so much. They've helped me make new friends. They've helped me discover who I am and who I want to be, and they have helped others so much around here."

The group is also looking to reshape the existing board of directors.

