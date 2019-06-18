Groundbreaking held for mixed-use development in downtown Elkhart

Ground has been broken for a $40 million mixed-use development in the heart of downtown Elkhart.

The River Point West Development is the third anchor project in the River District, which was commissioned by the city in 2017.

It will feature a new Martin's Super Market, along with additional retail space and 172 high-end apartments along the river.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese says the goal of the project is to not only bring more people to the city, but also keep them there.

"We have thousands of people that come into the city of Elkhart daily to work, and so we want to recruit or capture a lot of those people so that they don't leave the city and go to adjacent areas," Neese explains. "We want them to not only work but we want them to live here and become permanent residents."

Demolition on the site has already started, and construction is expected to begin shortly.

Martin's and the first building of apartments is expected to open in the spring of 2020.

