Groundbreaking held for Portage Place in Elkhart

An official groundbreaking was held Monday at Portage Place in Elkhart.

In what was formerly the Alick's property, Portage Place will host high-end condos.

Elkhart Mayor Tim Neese was on hand for the groundbreaking, and he expressed his excitement for the property moving forward.

"I'm very pleased knowing that eight of the individuals to be here who already put down a down payment, as well as the tax revenue that will go into the city coffers for about $150,000 a year," Neese said.

The property redevelopment was initially agreed to back in June.

