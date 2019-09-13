Groundbreaking ceremony for Elkhart work program

"For about a year and a half we've been fundraising, we've been casting vision for a new facility," Andy Collins, executive director of the North Central Indiana Adult & Teen Challenge said.

That facility will be a four-bay door building to accommodate more room for auto-detailing.

"About eight years ago we started an auto-detail company, really as a way to train our men in our work experience program," Collins explained.

The revenue goes right back to the Program - an international ministry for men impacted by drugs and alcohol.

On Friday, the organization broke ground on its new $350,000 building. The old space will be used as a welding facility.

"I'm excited because it'll give us more growth and give more people a chance to enter the program to work. We work to stay here," participant Tyler Egemo said.

Right now, the organization has raised about 90% of its goal. About $40,000 is still needed, but everyone here has faith it will come in time.

