Ground broken on new South Bend community learning center

Ground has been broken on the new Robinson Community Learning Center.

The learning center will serve as a gathering place for northeast neighborhood residents, offering educational programming for youth and adults. It will also offer classes, clubs and lectures for seniors.

The new learning center will replace the existing center that sits right across the street.

"It is going to be a big deal, because we are always out of room," said Marguerite Taylor, the daughter of Ronalda Robinson. "The new center will double the center space, and we can almost take in twice as many people who ask us, 'Can we participate?' We can now say, 'Yes.'"

The new Robinson Center is expected to open some time in 2020.

