Ground broken on Pulaski Park improvement project in South Bend

Pulaski Park in South Bend is getting an upgrade.

On Wednesday, South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to kick off the improvement project.

A new water feature, comfort stations and a soccer field are just some of the new features.

"There's a lot of history here," Venues, Parks and Arts Executive Director Aaron Perri said. "It was almost a two-year project in terms of listening to neighborhood feedback, developing the plans, making sure that the end result of this park truly reflect the needs, wants and desires of the people that use this park day in and day out."

The park will be closed during construction, which should be done by November.

