Grissom Air and Space Expo happening this weekend

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are back at the Grissom Air Reserve Base for the first time in 15 years.

It’s all part of the Grissom Air and Space Expo going on this weekend. It features multiple aircrafts from all across the country, including the crowd-favorite Air Force Thunderbirds.

This expo is the first air show held at Grissom Air Reserve Base since 2003. It’s free and open to the public.

“Aviation is a timeless past time,” says Anthony Bitner of the U.S. Air Force. “You know everyone loves it.”

Officials expect over 90,000 people to attend the event this weekend. The last day of the show is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.