Greyhound Lines moving from airport to downtown Transpo station

The Greyhound Lines will be moving from the South Bend International Airport to the downtown Transpo station.

Greyhound will be operating out of the South Street Station staring Monday, December 2.

They'll start at a temporary ticket podium while renovations are underway, then they'll move to a leased space adjacent to the lobby.

Transpo officials say the South Street Station was originally designed to offer local, regional, and intercity transportation options, so the Greyhound move supports their vision.

In addition to commute options throughout South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, and Goshen, the South Street Station will now offer travelers the national bus network serviced by Greyhound.

The change will not affect regional public transportation services or hours of operation for the South Street Station.