Summer Sale at Greta's Bridal

Wedding Season is here and Greta's Bridal is having a big summer sale.

Greta Claeys, Owner of Greta's Bridal, stopped by and talked to Lindsay Stone during NewsCenter 16 at Noon.

"The best part about shopping at a store like Greta's is you get independent retailers to help you one on one to help you find the beautiful gown that you need for your wedding," said Claeys

Dresses start at $199 and go up to 90% off.

There is also a special discount for first responders, firefighters and police officers.

The big sale starts this weekend and goes through July.

