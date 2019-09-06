Greta Van Susteren unveiling new political show on WNDU

As we get closer to the 2020 election, viewers in search of balanced and fair political coverage will have a new political program to watch starting this Sunday.

Greta Van Susteren joined the team on 16 Morning News Now Friday to talk about her new show, "Full Court Press."

"If you look at the polls, the American people, who do they trust in the news? They trust local news," Van Susteren said. "And so, this is a huge opportunity for me to put a spotlight on what is going on in all these communities with very trusted reporters and bring that news essentially back to the newsmakers in Washington and say, 'What about it? What are you going to do about it?'"

"Full Court Press" will air Sunday nights after 16 News Now at 11, and the encore presentation will be on Tuesdays after 16 News Now at noon.

