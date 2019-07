NewsCenter 16’s Tricia Sloma and Joshua Short caught up with Gray Television’s Chief Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren Wednesday morning on 16 Morning News Now.

Topics included takeaways from Tuesday night’s second Democratic presidential debate and looked ahead to Wednesday night’s debate.

She talked about Mayor Pete Buttigieg being the third-longest speaker compared to the other candidates. She also spoke about who she thinks will lose momentum as 2020 draws near.