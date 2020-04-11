An 85-year-old South Bend woman makes personalized masks for family

Saturday, Marjorie Nicodemus made personalized masks for family members.

She said she just wants her family to be safe during the pandemic.

Nicodemus said her family means everything to her.

She has eight children, 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

"I made a guy on the lake with colored crayons and ironed it in, and then took my black thread and made a fishing line...For my daughter-in-law I made her pink lace with two red hearts because she's expecting her second grandchild," Nicodemus said.

She also made a mask with a train drawn in black for her son who is a conductor.

"I put these glitter jewels on here for birthstones for my kids, and it really does tell the story of the month that they were born and how many grand kids I have," Nicodemus said.

The list goes on and on.

"I think everybody can have a better time doing creative things and fun things because with isolation we might get bored," Nicodemus said.

She started the project last week.

"It's fantastic. Oh, yes. It's worth getting up for," Nicodemus said.

The 85-year-old said this pandemic has forced her to slow down in life.

"Going to exercise class and meetings and whatever else, and it's more like it was 70 years ago before I had electricity, and it gets down to what is really important, like family and love," Nicodemus said.

She is now taking orders from friends.