Great Value taco seasoning recalled over salmonella concern

Great Value taco seasoning is being recalled because it could contain salmonella.

The recall is for the 1 ounce mild seasoning packets with the UPC 0 78742 24572 0 and "best if used by" dates of July 8, 2021, and July 9, 2021.

Also included in the recall is HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.

As of July 26, there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of salmonellosis in connection with these products.

"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," according to the FDA. "In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis."

Click here for more information from the FDA.

