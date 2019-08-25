The great image statue tours country, made a stop in Berrien County

A one-of-a-kind statue made a stop in Berrien County, as part of a country tour.

The great image statue is a 36-foot replica of an ancient dream of Nebuchadnezzar, King of Babylon. He saw the future as only God can reveal it.

“And he saw four medals in this statue and instead of the fifth medal, the feet are made out of iron and clay and each of these represent a special time period in history," said Associate Pastor of Village Seventh-day Adventist Church, Joe Reeves.

The statue was craved earlier this year and is made out of one redwood tree.

It weighs 20,000 pounds.

The statue will be in Michigan until Tuesday, then it is headed to Detroit.

