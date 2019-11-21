Great American Smokeout encourages smokers to kick the habit

If you're thinking about quitting smoking, today's the day. Thursday is the Great American Smokeout.

The event is an annual push by the American Cancer Society to get people to quit smoking.

They recommend that smokers make it Day 1 of quitting, or at least make a plan to quit.

"Have willpower, because it's mind over matter," former smoker Alfreda Sanders said. "At the end of the day, it's mind over matter – you've just got to stay strong. And it's going to benefit you in the long run."

16 News Now photojournalist Kyle Bindas took a look at the journey of quitting and why it's worth it in the end. For that firsthand perspective, watch the video above.

