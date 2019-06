The Niles-Buchanan YMCA has received a $25,000 expansion grant.

The grant was awarded by a local foundation after the YMCA met a matching challenge grant by raising $25,000 from the community. The grant puts the YMCA closer to its $3 million goal.

The Y will break ground in August on the expansion. Building improvements include a second gymnasium, a youth center, a teen center and a fitness room.

Construction is expected to take six to eight months to complete.