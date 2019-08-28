Grant allows SB school to upgrade library technology, increase literacy

There is more than one way to get children to read. The trick is figuring out how each child learns. That's why many school libraries are going high-tech.

At Marshall Traditional School in South Bend, the kindergarten through fifth-grade kids are enjoying more space in the library than they had at their former building, Hamilton Traditional School.

“We have K-1. They come in as a class weekly, and then we have an open concept library for the third through fifth, which means they can come into the library with the teacher's permission and get their books once they're finished,” Marshall Library secretary Sue Staton explained. “So, they have access to it at all times.”

But the new location came with limitations. Right now, there’s only one computer in the library, and its primary use is for checking out books.

“I would like to be able to check out books while we have technology going, and we need an Apple laptop,” Staton said. “We don't have that.”

But now, they can purchase one.

The library was awarded a $1,000 One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets. The grant will help them enhance their use of their Apple TV.

For example, they'd like to connect with authors for live internet chats, celebrity book readings and more.

“It helps literacy,” Staton said. “It helps reading to have it in a different venue than just books.”

After all, these kids are searching for the best ways to learn.

“Reading. Listening. Paying attention,” said fourth-grader Amir Macon when asked about the best ways to learn.

Amir is interested in video production. He knows the value of reading.

“A lot of jobs when you grow up you need to know how to read to do them,” he said.

Classmate Orion Kovach wants to be an actor. He likes to read.

“I like that you can make up your own picture in it,” Orion explained. “You know, like the movies it makes it for you. And you can make it up for yourself.”

“Each child has different ways of learning,” Staton said. “Different interests on what they like to read. And we need to find that key and open that door so that we can find the love of reading for each child.”

If you’re interested in applying for a Martin’s Super Markets One School at a Time grant, visit our website.

