Granger resident reacts to Menards decision to withdraw its plan to build new store

Menards has decided to withdraw its plan to build a new store at Gumwood Road and State Road 23.

Granger residents like Debbie Pieri have expressed concerns over potential safety hazards associated with increased traffic and decreased property value.

"It's just for the safety of this community and the integrity of the entire area...You can just imagine semi-trucks trying to turn north onto Gumwood coming from the east or the west," Pieri said.

Pieri said residents worked hard to gather information and factual data.

She also said she was surprised by the withdrawal.

"We were really pleased because we worked hard to try to block that plan of Menards relocating up there. I am still wondering what they will do next," Pieri said.

She also said she wants to know what the letter stated and why they withdrew.

"We are excited about thinking about successful and responsible development up there, but it was just not the right place for Menards," Pieri said.

The official withdrawal will be voted upon at a Tuesday night Mishawaka Common Council meeting, Mishawaka City Clerk Deborah Block confirmed in an email Friday evening.

