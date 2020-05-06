Granger native named Notre Dame's salutatorian

Granger native Love Osunnuga has been selected as salutatorian of the 2020 University of Notre Dame graduating class.

The bio sciences and honors mathematics double major is a member of the university's honors program and dean's list.

She carries a 4.0 GPA and was named the College of Science Dean's Award.

Osunnuga was accepted into nine medical schools and will be attending the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

Due to the pandemic, the university postponed the 2020 commencement ceremony until Memorial Day weekend of 2021.

Brady Stiller of Louisiana was named valedictorian of the 2020 class.

