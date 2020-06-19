Granger motorcyclist killed in Mishawaka crash

One man is dead after a crash in Mishawaka.

Police were dispatched to Main and Jefferson Streets around 9:49 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a Jeep, driven by Eric Joseph Wruble, 33, of South Bend, was traveling northbound on Main Street and was attempting to turn left on Jefferson when he turned into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Steven L. Miller, 52 of Granger, was severely injured and was rushed to Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Wruble was arrested and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on preliminary suspicion of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing his arrest and no formal criminal charges have been filed.

