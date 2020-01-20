Granger man killed in 3-vehicle Elkhart County crash

A Granger man was pronounced dead at the hospital following a crash just west of Elkhart city limits Monday evening.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Old U.S. Highway 33 and County Road 3, according to a release from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

John A. Levy, 66, was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police say a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 22-year-old Elkhart man was following Levy's 2003 Hyundai Elantra too closely when Levy began to slow. The Jeep then rear-ended the Hyundai.

Because of that initial collision, Levy's car was pushed into incoming traffic and hit nearly head-on by a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 42-year-old Goshen woman.

The Jeep driver was treated for a cut to the head on the scene. The Chevy driver was not hurt, nor was her passenger.

All three vehicles came away from the wreck with heavy front-end damage.

The sheriff's office release says no citations were immediately issued.

