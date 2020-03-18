Granger man dead after police use Taser during domestic call

A Granger man is dead after police used a Taser on him during a domestic call.

St. Joseph County police say the call came in around 1 p.m. for a man chasing a woman with a knife at a home on Conover Drive in Granger.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect was still holding the knife and allegedly lunged at officers.

An officer used his Taser to take the man down. That's when the suspect had what police are calling a medical episode and needed CPR.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is now handling the case

