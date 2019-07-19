Granger man arrested with nearly 3.5 pounds of marijuana

A Granger man was arrested with nearly three and a half pounds of marijuana in his car after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

Matthew Luger, 23, was pulled over around 1:15 a.m. Friday near the 94 mile marker.

While the trooper was talking with Luger, he discovered a small glass jar containing suspected marijuana.

A subsequent search of the Camry revealed nearly three and a half pounds of suspected marijuana in several clear plastic bags, as well as paraphernalia, according to Indiana State Police.

Luger was arrested and taken to the Elkhart County Jail for preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

