Granger girl raising money for children at the YWCA

Seven-year-old Olivia Kruyer has loved reading since she was three years old. Now she's taking her love of reading to help those who are less fortunate.

“One day when were at a stop light by the University Park Mall, she was reading the signs that the homeless people were holding, and she simply asked, ‘Why are they asking us for money?’” her mom Sarah Rice said.

That's when Sarah Rice knew her daughter Olivia had an old soul and a heart to help people.

Saturday afternoon, Olivia Kruyer is putting her thoughts into actions, raising money for a new children's class room for the YWCA.

“Because that's where kids don't really have much things in their rooms,” Kruyer said. “I wanted to get some stuff for them.”

Olivia goes to the YWCA once a month to read to kids.

“They're all children right?” YWCA Direct of Crisis and Children Rachel Shane said. “So it kind of breaks down those barriers and the stigma that we might have about children who are living in domestic violence shelters.”

It's a household rule: for every extracurricular activity, you have to do an act of giving back.

“It’s important that we build children who are strong academically and we know that starts with reading,” Rice said. “But what's equally important is that we build strong character.”

With Sarah's support, Olivia held a popcorn and Popsicle stand at her neighborhood garage sale.

“We have parents supporting their children to learn more about children who may not grow up in the same environment,” Shane said.

At just seven-years-old, Olivia says it makes her happy to give back.

“We are just so proud of the human being that she is becoming,” Rice said. “This is just a small project but I know that she is going to be impacted.”

With the money Olivia raised this weekend, her family and the YWCA is going to begin the planning process over the reconstruction of the children's classroom.

If you would like to donate, click here.

