Granger boy admits to shooting ISP trooper father, is sent to mental health facility

A Granger boy was sent to a secure residential mental health facility after admitting to shooting his Indiana State Police trooper father.

The boy, who was 11 years old at the time, shot his father, trooper Matt Makowski, in the lower body on Feb. 21.

On Tuesday, the child was adjudicated delinquent, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. His stay at the mental health facility will be ongoing and monitored by the St. Joseph County Probate Court.

Parents who knew the child told 16 News Now shortly after the shooting that the fifth-grader was aggressive, violent and even manipulative. They said he viciously targeted at least one child in 2018 and has even threatened adults.

The 11-year-old also reportedly told police the shooting happened because he wanted his video games back, and court documents say he thought ahead of time about his "mission" to shoot his father.

