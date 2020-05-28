Granger Community Church offers free grocery drive-up

A Michiana church is working to make sure those in need during this pandemic have access to food.

Granger Community Church held a free grocery drive-up at their Granger and Elkhart campuses.

They're also partnering with the South Bend Medical Foundation for a blood drive.

Between both campuses, the church had a total of 450 boxes of food to give out today.

Organizers say they're just doing their part to help their community.

"When we serve our community, when we show them love, safely, in anyway, especially with helping with basic needs,” executive pastor of adult ministries Ted Bryant said. “That's something the church has done from the beginning. It's a way that we can truly represent who God is as a generous God and for us to just be a small part of that, it's so exciting.”

One box was allowed per family, and as you can see each one came with a message of hope.

