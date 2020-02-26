Grandfather of girl who fell to death from cruise ship releases statement

For the first time, we're hearing from the grandfather of a Granger girl who fell to her death from a cruise ship in Puerto Rico.

Salvatore "Sam" Anello is charged with negligent homicide in the death of his 18-month-old granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand. She fell from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship in July.

Anello is changing his plea to guilty, which will reportedly keep him from serving jail time.

He released a long statement on his attorney's website explaining his experience from that tragic day. He says "the ship deck was surrounded by a wall of glass" and "at the moment the accident happened, it was as if this wall of protective glass completely disappeared."

He goes on to say that he "wasn't drinking or dangling her out of a window." He "just wanted to knock on the glass with her" as they "did so many times before."

But he says he was horribly wrong about their surroundings and he adds "it will always be a constant nightmare every day and every night for the rest of his life."

Also in that statement, Anello says he took the plea to try to help end part of this nightmare for his family.

Anello says the cruise line neglected some clear safety measures.

"I love you and miss you, Chloe," the letter concludes.

According to Anello's attorney, he will reportedly serve probation in Indiana.

