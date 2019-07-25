Grandfather of Delphi murder victim optimistic killer will be caught

In new developments Thursday afternoon, we are hearing from the grandfather of one of the Delphi murder victims.

Libby German and Abby Williams were killed more than two years ago along a trail in Delphi. Even two years later, Libby's grandfather remains optimistic the killer will be caught.

Mike Patty spoke to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis after investigators requested DNA and autopsy results of a 55-year-old Boone County man who died last month after a standoff with police. He was wanted for the kidnapping and rape of a Tippecanoe County woman.

Now, Patty says whoever is responsible for the two murders is out there.

"He's been here once and we saw what he did. Could he be right here, now? Could he still here? Could he have never left?" Patty asked. "All those thoughts go through my mind all the time."

Meanwhile, Libby's grandfather is focusing on a new 21-acre park planned in the girls' honor. That park is set to open sometime in 2020 with a softball field and amphitheater.

