Grandfather charged in toddler's fatal cruise ship fall appears in court

A local man charged with negligent homicide in the July death of his granddaughter on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico appeared in court Tuesday.

Salvatore Anello says that he sat Chloe Wiegand on a window he did not know was open on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that was docked when she fell to her death.

The court appearance comes nearly a week after Wiegand's family filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean alleging that the cruise line was negligent and not compliant with current window-fall prevention guidelines.

Anello's defense attorney says he is still awaiting information and documents from the prosecution. He also said that the two parties have discussed an agreement in general terms, but nothing is specific or on paper.

Anello is firm that he is innocent and does not want to take a plea deal. Prosecutors have not discarded the idea of a deal but are moving toward bringing the case to trial.

Anello is expected to be back in court on Jan. 27.

