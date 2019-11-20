Grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death to appear in court today

The man charged in the death of his 18-month-old granddaughter is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

While the Royal Caribbean ship was docked in San Juan on July 7, Salvatore Anello says he placed Chloe Wiegand near an open window he thought was closed when she fell from the 11th story.

Puerto Rican authorities allege that Anello negligently exposed his granddaughter to the window, causing her to fall from a height of 115 feet.

The toddler’s father is Officer Alan Wiegand of the South Bend Police Department.

Anello is facing three years in prison.

