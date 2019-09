On Sunday, the grand opening of the Menards Mega Store was held in South Bend.

The two level store is the largest in the Michiana area.

it's located off Ireland Road on St. Joseph Street on the city's south side.

The grand opening celebration runs from today until next Saturday.

The events scheduled every day include dishing out $20,000 in prizes.

That includes giving away 32 $500 gift certificates throughout the week.