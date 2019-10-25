Grand jury elects not to indict driver in crosswalk death of Warsaw 8-year-old

A grand jury convened in Kosciusko County has elected not to indict the driver who hit an 8-year-old while making a left turn in Warsaw in June.

Gidieon Cook was hit by a car near Husky Trail and North Pointe Drive on June 10. Emergency medical personnel tried to get him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses and the driver, 24-year old Raven Loubert, cooperated with the investigation, according to a release from the Warsaw Police Department.

They reportedly said Loubert was behind another car believed to be a white or silver Ford Focus when Gidieon began to run across the street in front of that car turning left on Husky Trail. The Ford was able to stop in time, and Gidieon was able to return to the sidewalk.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to identify and make contact with the driver of the Ford for an interview.

Police did not specify what happened after the other car was able to stop in time and Gidieon returned to the curb, but a Kosciusko County grand jury returned a no bill decision, meaning Loubert will not be indicted on a charge of reckless homicide.

Grand juries are confidential; the information presented will not be made public.

