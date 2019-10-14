Grand Funk Railroad to perform in New Buffalo

The classic rock band Grand Funk Railroad is coming to New Buffalo with hits that include "We're An American Band," “I'm Your Captain/Closer To Home," "Locomotion" and "Some Kind Of Wonderful."

From Four Winds Casinos:

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians’ Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a concert by Grand Funk Railroad on Friday, December 27 at 9 p.m. at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek® Event Center. Ticket prices for the show range from $39 to $59, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, October 18 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad is a top selling American rock group that is touring in 2019 to mark a 50 year milestone. After playing to millions of fans on the band's tours from 1996 to 2018, Grand Funk's 2019 American Band Tour will continue to reach both new and long-time fans. Known as "The American Band,” the high-energy five-piece group includes original founding members Don Brewer, who sings vocals, plays the drums, and is writer and singer of the multi-million selling hit, “We're An American Band,” and bassist Mel Schacher, who is known as "The God Of Thunder.” Joining Don and Mel are singer Max Carl, lead guitarist Bruce Kulick, and keyboardist Tim Cashion. Grand Funk Railroad’s hit songs include “We're An American Band,” “I'm Your Captain/Closer To Home,” “Locomotion,” and “Some Kind Of Wonderful,” which still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio. More information on Grand Funk Railroad is available at https://www.grandfunkrailroad.com.

