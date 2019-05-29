Graduating SB seniors walk halls of former elementary, middle schools

There is a week left of school for South Bend Community School Corporation students, and some seniors kicked off the celebrations a little early.

Seniors from Adams, Washington, Clay and Riley made stops at South Bend middle and elementary schools Wednesday morning. The seniors walked through the halls in cap and gown while being cheered on by the younger students.

One Riley senior said he is happy to be a role model for the young students.

"These are younger kids, so they like to look up to us. We set the example," Jordan Alexander said. "We were all in their footsteps once. It just goes to show what 13 years can do. You're at the finish line."

Alexander said he's thankful for his years at Riley High School and will be joining the Navy after graduation.

