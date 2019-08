TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with gradual clearing into the afternoon.

We’re finally less humid later today. Highs top out in the middle 70s with plenty of late-day sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Clear, cool, comfortable. Open those windows and turn the AC off, for now. Lows drop into the middle 50s.

TOMORROW:

Pleasant, dry, comfortable! Highs reach the middle 70s, once again, with low levels of humidity. Abundant sunshine.